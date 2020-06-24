Home » National News » Delaware AG won't prosecute…

Delaware AG won’t prosecute protesters who blocked highway

The Associated Press

June 24, 2020, 2:22 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s attorney general says her office will not prosecute 20 people who were charged with disorderly conduct after blocking traffic and intimidating motorists on a major highway in a protest related to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Democratic Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement Wednesday that neither prosecuting the protesters nor investigating police who responded to the June 9 incident south of Dover “would serve a good purpose.”

State police said the group blocked both lanes on U.S. 13 and began acting aggressively toward motorists before ignoring orders to disperse.

