Home » National News » Champions League to be…

Champions League to be held as an 8-team knockout tournament in Lisbon in August

The Associated Press

June 17, 2020, 9:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Champions League to be held as an 8-team knockout tournament in Lisbon in August.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up