DENVER (AP) — Businesswoman Lauren Boebert defeats five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in Colorado’s 3rd District Republican primary.

DENVER (AP) — Businesswoman Lauren Boebert defeats five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in Colorado’s 3rd District Republican primary.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.