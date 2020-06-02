Bush makes first public statement on George Floyd’s death

Former President George W. Bush issued his first public statement Tuesday on the death of George Floyd, saying he and…

Former President George W. Bush issued his first public statement Tuesday on the death of George Floyd, saying he and former first lady Laura Bush are “anguished.” He urged Americans to see the reality of the nation’s need by seeing it through the “eyes of the threatened, oppressed, and disenfranchised.”

The former president said he waited to speak up because he wanted to listen. Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis has led to days of nationwide protests and violence in some areas.

“It remains a shocking failure that many African Americans, especially young African American men, are harassed and threatened in their own country. It is a strength when protesters, protected by responsible law enforcement, march for a better future,” Mr. Bush said in a statement. “This tragedy — in a long series of similar tragedies — raises a long overdue question: How do we end systemic racism in our society? The only way to see ourselves in a true light is to listen to the voices of so many who are hurting and grieving. Those who set out to silence those voices do not understand the meaning of America — or how it becomes a better place.”

Mr. Bush said lasting justice will “only come by peaceful means,” and “looting is not liberation,” but added that lasting peace requires “truly equal justice.”

“The rule of law ultimately depends on the fairness and legitimacy of the legal system. And achieving justice for all is the duty of all,” Mr. Bush said.

Both Mr. Bush and former President Barack Obama have now issued lengthy statements on Floyd’s death.

Although Mr. Bush does not mention President Trump by name, Mr. Bush’s message has a different tone than his fellow Republican. While Mr. Trump has expressed his condolences over Floyd’s death and called himself an “ally” of peaceful protests, he has called himself “your president of law and order” and has vowed aggressive action on protesters.

“I will fight to protect you. I am your president of law and order, and an ally of all peaceful protesters,” Mr. Trump said Monday, shortly after police forcefully cleared out peaceful protesters ahead of curfew near the White House. Immediately after his speech, the president crossed through the cleared-out area to visit St. John’s Church, and the White House posted video of the walk on its official Twitter page.

Mr. Bush’s full statement appears below: