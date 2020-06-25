Budget bills get Senate nod, lawmakers ban police chokeholds

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware state Senate has unanimously approved two key spending bills that initially failed to win…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware state Senate has unanimously approved two key spending bills that initially failed to win passage amid concerns by Republican lawmakers.

The Senate approved a $708 million capital budget for construction and transportation projects Thursday.

They also voted for a $55 million package of grants for nonprofit groups, community organizations and volunteer fire companies. GOP senators had declined to vote on the measures Tuesday after saying they needed more time to consider them.

Both measures now go to the House.

The House and Senate have already approved a $4.5 billion operating budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.

