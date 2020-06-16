Home » National News » Bayern Munich has won…

Bayern Munich has won the German Bundesliga title for the 8th successive season

The Associated Press

June 16, 2020, 4:27 PM

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich has won the German Bundesliga title for the 8th successive season.

