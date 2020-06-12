Home » National News » Appeals court: rules for…

Appeals court: rules for city tour guides unconstitutional

The Associated Press

June 12, 2020, 1:15 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a South Carolina city’s rules requiring tour guides to memorize facts about the city is unconstitutional.

The unanimous ruling Thursday from the appeals court in Richmond upholds an earlier ruling from a lower court.

A libertarian legal group called the Institute for Justice filed the lawsuit on behalf of several would-be tour guides.

The group argued it was an unconstitutional restriction on free speech to require tour guides to receive a license to talk to tourists about the city.

The city’s licensing rules required applicants to pass a 200-question written test on Charleston’s history, architecture and historic preservation efforts.

