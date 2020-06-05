Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:29 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 5, 2020, 12:00 AM

US unemployment drops unexpectedly to 13.3% amid outbreak

Demonstrators vow to sustain momentum until change happens

Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death

Black cops feel pain of Floyd’s death, duty to their uniform

Chief struggles to change Minneapolis police culture

Buffalo officers suspended in shoving of 75-year-old man

Faced with making food for state troopers, workers walk out

Trump allows commercial fishing in marine conservation area

Indianapolis police to review training amid baton use probe

After 30 years, wrongfully convicted death row inmate freed

