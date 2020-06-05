AP Top U.S. News at 10:29 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

US unemployment drops unexpectedly to 13.3% amid outbreak Demonstrators vow to sustain momentum until change happens Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd's death Black cops feel pain of Floyd's death, duty to their uniform Chief struggles to change Minneapolis police culture Buffalo officers suspended in shoving of 75-year-old man Faced with making food for state troopers, workers walk out Trump allows commercial fishing in marine conservation area Indianapolis police to review training amid baton use probe After 30 years, wrongfully convicted death row inmate freed