AP Top U.S. News at 11:40 p.m. EDT

Statues toppled throughout US in protests against racism
Tulsa arena hosts thousands for Trump rally amid virus fears
Volunteer sleuths track down Hawaii’s quarantine scofflaws
Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy’s burns in shooting protest
Cobain ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar sells for sky-high $6 million
Documents: Cellphone pings helped find children’s bodies
Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Whitmer demands answers from Enbridge on pipeline damage
Minnesota lawmakers fail to reach deal on revamping policing
AP-NORC poll: Many in US say protest impact will be positive
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.