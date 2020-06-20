AP Top U.S. News at 11:40 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Statues toppled throughout US in protests against racism Tulsa arena hosts thousands for Trump rally amid virus fears Volunteer sleuths track down Hawaii’s quarantine scofflaws Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy’s burns in shooting protest Cobain ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar sells for sky-high $6 million Documents: Cellphone pings helped find children’s bodies Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured Whitmer demands answers from Enbridge on pipeline damage Minnesota lawmakers fail to reach deal on revamping policing AP-NORC poll: Many in US say protest impact will be positive Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.