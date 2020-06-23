AP Top U.S. News at 11:48 p.m. EDT

Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

June 23, 2020, 12:00 AM

Crowds mourn Rayshard Brooks at storied Atlanta church

AP-NORC poll: Nearly all in US back criminal justice reform

Federal charges in NYPD firebombing case called draconian

AP-NORC poll: Politics drive divergent view of US economy

Black bird watchers draw attention to racial issues outdoors

Iowa finds no violations at Tyson plant with deadly outbreak

Texas official: Army suspects foul play in disappearance

Charleston votes to remove statue of slavery advocate

Planning for summer beach days? Docs share virus safety tips

Police: At least one injured in shooting at a Virginia mall

