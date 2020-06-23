AP Top U.S. News at 11:48 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Crowds mourn Rayshard Brooks at storied Atlanta church AP-NORC poll: Nearly all in US back criminal justice reform Federal charges in NYPD firebombing case called draconian AP-NORC poll: Politics drive divergent view of US economy Black bird watchers draw attention to racial issues outdoors Iowa finds no violations at Tyson plant with deadly outbreak Texas official: Army suspects foul play in disappearance Charleston votes to remove statue of slavery advocate Planning for summer beach days? Docs share virus safety tips Police: At least one injured in shooting at a Virginia mall