AP Top U.S. News at 11:46 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

US police registry would fail without changes in states Police: Illinois shooting suspect kills 2 coworkers, himself Democrats fight for…

US police registry would fail without changes in states Police: Illinois shooting suspect kills 2 coworkers, himself Democrats fight for relevance in red-state Nebraska Rayshard Brooks struggled in system but didn’t hide his past Judge: US must free migrant children from family detention Bar owners worry as virus surges in their workplaces Hard-hit tribe takes strict steps as virus surges in Arizona Judge rejects cameras for ex-cops’ hearings in Floyd death Police chief: Suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured at Illinois warehouse dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound Appeals court: Trump wrongly diverted $2.5B for border wall Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.