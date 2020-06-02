AP Top U.S. News at 2:16 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump threatens military force against protesters nationwide On the spot where George Floyd died, his brother urges calm Medical examiner:…

Trump threatens military force against protesters nationwide On the spot where George Floyd died, his brother urges calm Medical examiner: Floyd’s heart stopped while restrained Use of force criticized in protests about police brutality Democratic governors reject Trump’s call to send in military Unrest emerges in neighborhoods, suburbs beyond city centers Brooms in hand, people patch up stores damaged in protests LA has seen racial uprisings, many not shocked by new round Macy’s hit as New York imposes curfew amid Floyd protests Protests, Louisville police chief fired after fatal shooting Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.