The Associated Press

June 2, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump threatens military force against protesters nationwide

On the spot where George Floyd died, his brother urges calm

Medical examiner: Floyd’s heart stopped while restrained

Use of force criticized in protests about police brutality

Democratic governors reject Trump’s call to send in military

Unrest emerges in neighborhoods, suburbs beyond city centers

Brooms in hand, people patch up stores damaged in protests

LA has seen racial uprisings, many not shocked by new round

Macy’s hit as New York imposes curfew amid Floyd protests

Protests, Louisville police chief fired after fatal shooting

