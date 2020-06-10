AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EDT

Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

The Associated Press

June 10, 2020, 12:00 AM

Jefferson Davis statue torn down in Richmond, Virginia

Minneapolis police chief takes on union, promises change

‘We need help’: Small cities face fiscal calamity from virus

Authorities probe radio, website disruptions during protests

Relatives: Bodies found are 2 kids missing since September

Jon Ossoff wins Georgia Senate primary; will face Perdue

California deputy shot in ‘ambush’ attack at police station

California Assembly backs repealing affirmative action ban

Strange case of 2 kids who vanished in Idaho takes grim turn

Anna Wintour apologizes for race-related ‘mistakes’ at Vogue

