AP Top U.S. News at 11:32 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag McGrath wins…

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag McGrath wins Kentucky Dem primary; McConnell showdown awaits As virus roars back, so do signs of a new round of layoffs Weinstein reaches tentative $19M deal with accusers 1 of 2 Oklahoma officers shot during traffic stop dies Protester hit by Iowa governor’s SUV sure it was intentional 5 officers investigated over use of force at Austin protests Police say missing kids’ mom helped keep their bodies hidden St. Louis mayor blasted for revealing identity of protesters Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.