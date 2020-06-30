CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Texas marks milestone single-day jump in new cases | Trump wants to see schools reopen for fall | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:32 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 30, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools

With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag

McGrath wins Kentucky Dem primary; McConnell showdown awaits

As virus roars back, so do signs of a new round of layoffs

Weinstein reaches tentative $19M deal with accusers

1 of 2 Oklahoma officers shot during traffic stop dies

Protester hit by Iowa governor’s SUV sure it was intentional

5 officers investigated over use of force at Austin protests

Police say missing kids’ mom helped keep their bodies hidden

St. Louis mayor blasted for revealing identity of protesters

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up