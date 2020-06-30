AP Top U.S. News at 11:32 p.m. EDT

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools
With a pen stroke, Mississippi drops Confederate-themed flag
McGrath wins Kentucky Dem primary; McConnell showdown awaits
As virus roars back, so do signs of a new round of layoffs
Weinstein reaches tentative $19M deal with accusers
1 of 2 Oklahoma officers shot during traffic stop dies
Protester hit by Iowa governor’s SUV sure it was intentional
5 officers investigated over use of force at Austin protests
Police say missing kids’ mom helped keep their bodies hidden
St. Louis mayor blasted for revealing identity of protesters
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.