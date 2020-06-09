Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:44 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 9, 2020, 12:00 AM

`He is going to change the world’: Funeral held for Floyd

New York passes bill to unveil police discipline records

Masks reveal partisan split among lawmakers on coronavirus

Video appears to show police punch, tase black man who died

Human remains found at property of man tied to missing kids

Trooper, man struggled before fatal shooting, video shows

Brandon Scott wins Democratic nomination for Baltimore mayor

San Francisco offers money to aid victims of police violence

Video evidence increasingly disproves police narratives

Oklahoma man’s dying words in cop custody: ‘I can’t breathe’

