AP Top U.S. News at 11:44 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

`He is going to change the world’: Funeral held for Floyd New York passes bill to unveil police discipline records…

`He is going to change the world’: Funeral held for Floyd New York passes bill to unveil police discipline records Masks reveal partisan split among lawmakers on coronavirus Video appears to show police punch, tase black man who died Human remains found at property of man tied to missing kids Trooper, man struggled before fatal shooting, video shows Brandon Scott wins Democratic nomination for Baltimore mayor San Francisco offers money to aid victims of police violence Video evidence increasingly disproves police narratives Oklahoma man’s dying words in cop custody: ‘I can’t breathe’ Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.