Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:25 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 15, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Experts hail swift moves in wake of Atlanta police shooting

`Stop fighting!’ Atlanta sobriety test quickly turned deadly

Care-free days at theme parks giving way to virus safeguards

Blind voters fear loss of privacy with shift to mail voting

Pandemic leads to a bicycle boom, and shortage, around world

Perils of police at high speeds spur calls for more reform

Book Critics Circle officials resign, citing privacy breach

Woman apologizes after backlash from confronting homeowner

Rethinking police: How Camden, NJ, reimagined its force

Some tribes reopen their casinos despite state opposition

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up