AP Top U.S. News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

Tenants behind on rent in pandemic face harassment, eviction
Protesters call attention to deaths of two more black men
Activists cite tabulation flaw in mail-in ballots in Georgia
Floyd death sparks efforts to hold more officers accountable
Dear white people: Being an ally isn’t always what you think
Atlanta police chief resigns after fatal police shooting
Body camera video could offer more detail in Floyd encounter
Officer charged in Floyd’s death eligible for pension money
Baseball players say talks futile, tell MLB to order return
Governor has role in Davis statue’s removal from Capitol
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.