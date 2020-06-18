AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EDT

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain – and now national action
Decline in new US virus deaths may be temporary reprieve
‘Adapt or die’ — Restaurants find ways to evolve amid virus
Heat, virus no deterrent for Trump fans camped outside arena
Atlanta police call out sick to protest charges in shooting
Klobuchar urges Biden to pick nonwhite woman as running mate
How black history is taught in schools faces new scrutiny
AP Explains: Juneteenth marks day last enslaved people freed
For now, Virginia still can’t remove massive Lee statue
Curtains for Camelot: Last Kennedy sibling’s death ends era
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.