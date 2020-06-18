AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain – and now national action Decline in new US virus deaths may be…

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain – and now national action Decline in new US virus deaths may be temporary reprieve ‘Adapt or die’ — Restaurants find ways to evolve amid virus Heat, virus no deterrent for Trump fans camped outside arena Atlanta police call out sick to protest charges in shooting Klobuchar urges Biden to pick nonwhite woman as running mate How black history is taught in schools faces new scrutiny AP Explains: Juneteenth marks day last enslaved people freed For now, Virginia still can’t remove massive Lee statue Curtains for Camelot: Last Kennedy sibling’s death ends era Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.