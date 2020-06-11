Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 11, 2020, 12:00 AM

Historical figures reassessed after George Floyd’s death

Alarming rise in virus cases as states roll back lockdowns

Protesters topple Jefferson Davis statue in Virginia capital

For Ellison, Floyd case brings pressure — and opportunity

Authorities: Suspect in ambush on California deputy is dead

Dr. Amy Acton resigns; guided governor to praise on pandemic

Pack swimsuit, mask, California welcomes back tourists

Black Lives Matter goes mainstream after Floyd’s death

Some Minneapolis officers vow support for department change

African Americans point to racial biases in economics

