Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 17, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Calls for de-escalation training grow after Atlanta shooting

Report: 60% of Beijing flights canceled to stem virus spread

African nations seek scrutiny of US, others over racism

A look at Trump’s executive order on police procedures

LGBT activists see hard work ahead despite Supreme Court win

Army Reserve commander suspended amid investigation

New policy requires NYPD to release body camera footage

Virginia governor to propose Juneteenth as state holiday

Mississippi official: Black people ‘dependent’ since slavery

US Supreme Court halts Texas execution over clergy question

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up