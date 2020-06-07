AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

Massive, peaceful protests across US demand police reform
Prosecutors seek right mix of charges in George Floyd case
Prosecutor: 2 Buffalo police charged with assault in shoving
AP PHOTOS: Massive protests punctuate a week in the streets
Amid virus, US students look to colleges closer to home
Protests continue in NYC amid lingering tensions over curfew
Tropical Storm Cristobal advances toward US Gulf Coast
Government job losses are piling up, and it could get worse
Deputy killed, 2 other officers shot in California ambush
Virus exposes sharp economic divide: College vs. non-college
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.