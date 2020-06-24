Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:28 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 24, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virus cases surge among the young, endangering older adults

Students against gun violence rallying for racial justice

California voters to decide fate of affirmative action ban

Fireworks are booming before July 4, but why the ruckus?

US inmates got virus relief checks, and IRS wants them back

Crowds mourn Rayshard Brooks at storied Atlanta church

Wisconsin governor activates National Guard after violence

DA: Walmart mass shooting suspect will face new charges

3 charged after medical examiner rules teen’s death homicide

Slavery advocate’s statue removed in South Carolina

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up