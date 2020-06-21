AP Top U.S. News at 12:50 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Statues toppled throughout US in protests against racism Tulsa arena hosts thousands for Trump rally amid virus fears Volunteer sleuths…

Statues toppled throughout US in protests against racism Tulsa arena hosts thousands for Trump rally amid virus fears Volunteer sleuths track down Hawaii’s quarantine scofflaws Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy’s burns in shooting protest Trump supporters, protesters face off outside Oklahoma rally Cobain ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar sells for sky-high $6 million 9 shot, wounded at celebration in Syracuse, New York Documents: Cellphone pings helped find children’s bodies Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured Whitmer demands answers from Enbridge on pipeline damage Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.