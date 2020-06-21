Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:50 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 21, 2020, 12:00 AM

Statues toppled throughout US in protests against racism

Tulsa arena hosts thousands for Trump rally amid virus fears

Volunteer sleuths track down Hawaii’s quarantine scofflaws

Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy’s burns in shooting protest

Trump supporters, protesters face off outside Oklahoma rally

Cobain ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar sells for sky-high $6 million

9 shot, wounded at celebration in Syracuse, New York

Documents: Cellphone pings helped find children’s bodies

Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Whitmer demands answers from Enbridge on pipeline damage

