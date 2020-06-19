Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 19, 2020, 12:00 AM

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain – and now national action

Decline in new US virus deaths may be temporary reprieve

‘Adapt or die’ — Restaurants find ways to evolve amid virus

Heat, virus no deterrent for Trump fans camped outside arena

Atlanta police call out sick to protest charges in shooting

Klobuchar urges Biden to pick nonwhite woman as running mate

How black history is taught in schools faces new scrutiny

AP Explains: Juneteenth marks day last enslaved people freed

For now, Virginia still can’t remove massive Lee statue

Curtains for Camelot: Last Kennedy sibling’s death ends era

