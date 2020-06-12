Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:37 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 12, 2020, 12:00 AM

Some states hit pause, others press on amid spike in virus

Police disciplinary records are largely kept secret in US

Floyd’s death spurs question: What is a black life worth?

Judge orders Seattle to stop using tear gas during protests

Q&A: What’s next for Seattle protesters’ ‘autonomous zone’?

With the search for 2 kids at an end, a community mourns

Police ‘woefully undertrained’ on using force, experts say

For immigrants, marching with Black Lives Matter has risks

Historical figures reassessed around globe after Floyd death

Police arrest 21 people for flouting Hawaii quarantine

