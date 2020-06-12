AP Top U.S. News at 10:37 p.m. EDT

Some states hit pause, others press on amid spike in virus
Police disciplinary records are largely kept secret in US
Floyd’s death spurs question: What is a black life worth?
Judge orders Seattle to stop using tear gas during protests
Q&A: What’s next for Seattle protesters’ ‘autonomous zone’?
With the search for 2 kids at an end, a community mourns
Police ‘woefully undertrained’ on using force, experts say
For immigrants, marching with Black Lives Matter has risks
Historical figures reassessed around globe after Floyd death
Police arrest 21 people for flouting Hawaii quarantine
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.