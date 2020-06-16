Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:06 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 16, 2020, 12:00 AM

‘When does it stop?’ Slain man’s family makes tearful plea

Dispatcher unafraid of being ‘snitch’ reports Floyd arrest

Could this latest police shooting have been prevented?

Man shot during protest over Spanish conqueror’s statue

Feds to review cases into hanging deaths of 2 black men

Feds: eBay staff sent spiders, roaches to harass couple

To help distance learning absentees, educators go sleuthing

US revokes emergency use of drugs touted by Trump vs. virus

Coronavirus death rate is higher for those with chronic ills

Man accused of being ‘Golden State Killer’ to plead guilty

