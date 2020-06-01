Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:41 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 1, 2020, 12:00 AM

Unrest overshadows peaceful US protests for another night

Retreat or deploy? Police try to balance protest response

History, right now: Echoes of 1968, and other American years

World alarmed by violence in US; thousands march in London

Unrest devastates a city’s landmark street of diversity

SpaceX’s historic encore: Astronauts arrive at space station

Protesters in some cities target Confederate monuments

Atlanta mayor: 2 officers fired in ‘excessive force’ arrests

Police in New Jersey praised for marching in Floyd protests

FBI identifies federal officer killed near protest

