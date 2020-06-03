AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Curfews give sweeping powers to cops, but are often flouted Protesters return to the streets as Trump decries ‘lowlifes’ Minneapolis…

Curfews give sweeping powers to cops, but are often flouted Protesters return to the streets as Trump decries ‘lowlifes’ Minneapolis police face civil rights probe over Floyd death Iowa voters oust Rep. King, shunned for insensitive remarks Protests in top 25 virus hot spots ignite fears of contagion Retired officer, ex-college athlete among victims of unrest Monkeys, ferrets offer needed clues in COVID-19 vaccine race 6 Atlanta officers charged after students pulled from car Utah governor race has conservative coronavirus fault lines Police: Retired St. Louis police captain killed amid unrest Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.