Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 3, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Curfews give sweeping powers to cops, but are often flouted

Protesters return to the streets as Trump decries ‘lowlifes’

Minneapolis police face civil rights probe over Floyd death

Iowa voters oust Rep. King, shunned for insensitive remarks

Protests in top 25 virus hot spots ignite fears of contagion

Retired officer, ex-college athlete among victims of unrest

Monkeys, ferrets offer needed clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

6 Atlanta officers charged after students pulled from car

Utah governor race has conservative coronavirus fault lines

Police: Retired St. Louis police captain killed amid unrest

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up