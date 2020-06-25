AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Virus cases surge among the young, endangering older adults Students against gun violence rallying for racial justice California voters to…

Virus cases surge among the young, endangering older adults Students against gun violence rallying for racial justice California voters to decide fate of affirmative action ban Fireworks are booming before July 4, but why the ruckus? US inmates got virus relief checks, and IRS wants them back Crowds mourn Rayshard Brooks at storied Atlanta church Wisconsin governor activates National Guard after violence DA: Walmart mass shooting suspect will face new charges Police overhaul dims, but House Democrats push ahead on vote 3 charged after medical examiner rules teen’s death homicide Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.