AP Top U.S. News at 12:00 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 22, 2020, 12:00 AM

Because of the virus, dads mark Father’s Day from a distance

Injuries at protests draw scrutiny to use of police weaponry

George Soros conspiracy theories surge as protests sweep US

Access to ballot, seal of democracy’s covenant, under attack

Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?

1 man dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting

Rise in coronavirus cases brings new concerns in Alabama

While Confederate statues come down, other symbols targeted

The Latest: NYC officer suspended for ‘apparent chokehold’

Hundreds test positive at Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas

