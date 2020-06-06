Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:27 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 6, 2020, 12:00 AM

Massive, peaceful protests across US demand police reform

Prosecutors seek right mix of charges in George Floyd case

Prosecutor: 2 Buffalo police charged with assault in shoving

AP PHOTOS: Massive protests punctuate a week in the streets

Amid virus, US students look to colleges closer to home

Protests continue in NYC amid lingering tensions over curfew

Tropical Storm Cristobal advances toward US Gulf Coast

Government job losses are piling up, and it could get worse

Virus exposes sharp economic divide: College vs. non-college

SpaceX opens era of amateur astronauts, cosmic movie sets

