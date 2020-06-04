AP Top U.S. News at 11:16 p.m. EDT

`Get your knee off our necks!’: Floyd mourned in Minneapolis
Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
Attorneys: 2 ex-cops charged in Floyd’s death were rookies
NYPD boss wants calm after stabbing, other attacks on cops
Black activists, allies call Lee statue removal a big win
Experts: Floyd’s health issues don’t affect homicide ruling
Testimony: Shooter used racist slur as Arbery lay dying
US public schools need major building repairs, report finds
States sue to block DeVos’ campus sexual assault overhaul
Kentucky governor: Jefferson Davis statue should be moved
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.