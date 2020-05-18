Home » National News » US official: FBI has…

US official: FBI has found link between gunman in Pensacola shooting and al-Qaida operative

The Associated Press

May 18, 2020, 9:47 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US official: FBI has found link between gunman in Pensacola shooting and al-Qaida operative.

