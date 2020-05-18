WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says he has taken unproven malaria drug to prevent symptoms should he get coronavirus.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 18, 2020, 4:28 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says he has taken unproven malaria drug to prevent symptoms should he get coronavirus.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.