MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Bertha has formed off the South Carolina coast and is expected to bring heavy rainfall.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
May 27, 2020, 8:15 AM
