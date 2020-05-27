Home » National News » Tropical Storm Bertha has…

Tropical Storm Bertha has formed off the South Carolina coast and is expected to bring heavy rainfall

The Associated Press

May 27, 2020, 8:15 AM

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Bertha has formed off the South Carolina coast and is expected to bring heavy rainfall.

