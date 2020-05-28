Home » National News » Police: Man wanted in…

Police: Man wanted in 2 slayings surrendered peacefully

The Associated Press

May 28, 2020, 2:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A police official says a college student wanted in connection with two killings and a kidnapping in Connecticut was taken into custody in Maryland when he walked out of a wooded area and surrendered peacefully. Hagerstown, Maryland, police Lt. Rebecca Fetchu says authorities responded to a truck stop Wednesday night and Peter Manfredonia surrendered without incident after six days on the run. Police believe the University of Connecticut senior killed a man and wounded another Friday in Willington, Connecticut, and fatally shot a high school classmate in another town Sunday. Manfredonia decline to fight extradition back to Connecticut during a brief court hearing conducted by video Thursday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up