Police arrest convicted sex offender in home break-in

NEW CASTLE, Del. — Police said a convicted sex offender was found with the identification cards of four different women when he recently broke into a woman’s home while she was asleep.

New Castle County police said Roger Dennis was charged Thursday with burglary, theft, theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief in connection with several recent thefts.

The News Journals reports that police arrested Dennis after a woman called 911 to report a man broke into her house.

Dennis was convicted of unlawful third-degree sexual conduct in June 1989 and in a 1990 rape, burglary, robbery and kidnapping.

