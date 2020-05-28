Police: 2 people found shot at welcome center off I-95

WILMINGTON, Del. — Police in Delaware say that two people have been shot at a welcome center along I-95. The…

The Wilmington News Journal reports that the incident occurred Wednesday nigh. Troopers were dispatched to the scene about 9:40 p.m.

The people were taken to a hospital. But few details about the victims or their conditions have been released. Delaware State Police Senior Cpl.

Heather Pepper said in a statement that the “case is in the early stages of the investigation and is ongoing.”

