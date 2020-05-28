Home » National News » Police: 2 people found…

Police: 2 people found shot at welcome center off I-95

The Associated Press

May 28, 2020, 9:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Police in Delaware say that two people have been shot at a welcome center along I-95.

The Wilmington News Journal reports that the incident occurred Wednesday nigh. Troopers were dispatched to the scene about 9:40 p.m.

The people were taken to a hospital. But few details about the victims or their conditions have been released. Delaware State Police Senior Cpl.

Heather Pepper said in a statement that the “case is in the early stages of the investigation and is ongoing.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Tags:

delaware

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up