Police: 2 people found shot at welcome center off I-95

WILMINGTON, Del. — Police in Delaware say that two people have been shot at a welcome center along I-95.
The Wilmington News Journal reports that the incident occurred Wednesday nigh. Troopers were dispatched to the scene about 9:40 p.m.
The people were taken to a hospital. But few details about the victims or their conditions have been released. Delaware State Police Senior Cpl.
Heather Pepper said in a statement that the “case is in the early stages of the investigation and is ongoing.”
