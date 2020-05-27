GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Grand Forks police officer died and a woman was shot dead as law officers…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Grand Forks police officer died and a woman was shot dead as law officers attempted to serve eviction papers on a man in the North Dakota city.

Police said gunfire broke out Wednesday afternoon as two Grand Forks County sheriff’s deputies and two city police officers tried to serve the papers.

The man to be evicted, Salamah Q. Pendleton, 41, opened fire, police said.

Pendleton was shot and was being treated at a local hospital. A woman in the apartment was shot fatally, as was the city police officer. A sheriff’s deputy who was shot and wounded was in stable condition, police said.

KNOX radio reported the shooting was being investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation. No other details were released.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.