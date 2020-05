WASHINGTON (AP) — Pelosi defends House Democrats’ new $3T virus and economic relief plan, says, ‘Not acting is the most…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pelosi defends House Democrats’ new $3T virus and economic relief plan, says, ‘Not acting is the most expensive course.’

