Pawn shop selling stolen goods hit with $7 million in fines

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — The operators of a Delaware pawn shop have been hit with nearly $7 million in fines for trafficking in stolen goods. The Delaware attorney general’s office announced the penalties Friday against Gold Fever Pawn Shop in Middletown. The court judgments were obtained in the aftermath of a 2016 investigation dubbed “Operation Golden Eye.” Nearly two dozen people were arrested on theft and racketeering charges after authorities said the pawn shop enlisted shoplifters to steal items which would then be sold at the pawn shop. Shop operators Shaun and Kisha Reilly, along with Shaun Reilly’s mother, Denise Toy, all pleaded guilty to criminal charges as well in 2017.

