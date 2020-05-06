Parents sue child care facility where daughter was killed

BEAR, Del. — The parents of an infant who was killed at a Delaware child care facility have filed suit…

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Wednesday that the suit was filed against The Little People Child Development Center in Bear.

The parents are also suing Dejoynay Mariah Ferguson. She was charged with first-degree murder after the baby’s death last year.

Attorney Timothy Lengkeek told the News Journal that the parents hope to ensure “this does not happen to another baby.” He said the civil suit is the only way to hold the facility accountable.

