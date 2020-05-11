Panel sends inmate sexual assault suit back to lower court

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned a judge’s ruling in favor of a Delaware prison guard…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned a judge’s ruling in favor of a Delaware prison guard accused of sexually assaulting an inmate during a pat down in 2014.

DeShawn Drumgo claimed that Sergeant Willliam Kuschel patted and groped him inappropriately as other inmates and staff watched, then squeezed his genitals so hard that the skin ruptured while other guards laughed.

The appeal courts ruled Monday that the judge wrongly granted summary judgment to Kuschel because of Drumgo’s supposed failure to show sufficient facts to establish a claim that Kuschel violated his constitutional protections against cruel and unusual punishment.

