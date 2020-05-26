NEW YORK (AP) — NHL will go straight to playoffs with 24-team format if it can resume its suspended season.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 26, 2020, 4:34 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — NHL will go straight to playoffs with 24-team format if it can resume its suspended season.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.