CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) — NASA astronauts head to the launch pad for a second liftoff attempt from Florida.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 30, 2020, 12:07 PM
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) — NASA astronauts head to the launch pad for a second liftoff attempt from Florida.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.