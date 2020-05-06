Home » National News » More inmate virus cases,…

More inmate virus cases, no release for federal detainee

The Associated Press

May 6, 2020, 6:36 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge in Delaware has rejected a request from a man facing felony drug charges to be released from pretrial custody because of the coronavirus.

A public defender representing 64-year-old Floyd Punter argued that the coronavirus epidemic represents both new information that was not available at his July detention hearing and a compelling reason to release him.

Chief Judge Leonard Stark rejected the request in a ruling Tuesday.

State prison officials said meanwhile that proactive testing of 41 asymptomatic inmates at Delaware’s maximum-security prison resulted in 37 of them testing positive.

