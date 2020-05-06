More inmate virus cases, no release for federal detainee

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge in Delaware has rejected a request from a man facing felony drug charges…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge in Delaware has rejected a request from a man facing felony drug charges to be released from pretrial custody because of the coronavirus.

A public defender representing 64-year-old Floyd Punter argued that the coronavirus epidemic represents both new information that was not available at his July detention hearing and a compelling reason to release him.

Chief Judge Leonard Stark rejected the request in a ruling Tuesday.

State prison officials said meanwhile that proactive testing of 41 asymptomatic inmates at Delaware’s maximum-security prison resulted in 37 of them testing positive.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.