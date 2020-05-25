Man dies in Delaware motorcycle crash

BEAR, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a 53-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash. A news release…

BEAR, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a 53-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash. A news release said the crash happened Sunday afternoon on State Route 1 near the Tybouts Corner area.

Police say the man from Pennsylvania was traveling through a series of curves when he traveled off the road, struck an embankment and was thrown from the bike.

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. His identity hasn’t been released pending notification of family. No other injuries were reported.

The news release doesn’t mention any other vehicles involved.

