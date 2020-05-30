Home » National News » CORRECTS: Los Angeles mayor…

CORRECTS: Los Angeles mayor imposes a downtown curfew; no one allowed on streets after 8 p.m.

The Associated Press

May 30, 2020, 7:38 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CORRECTS: Los Angeles mayor imposes a downtown curfew; no one allowed on streets after 8 p.m.

