Lawyer: Virus is halting progress in Boston kidnapping case

BOSTON (AP) — The case against a Rhode Island man accused of kidnapping and killing a Boston woman has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Louis Coleman’s public defenders requested the case to return in 45 days during a teleconference with a federal judge Tuesday.

Coleman, who faces the death penalty, was charged with kidnapping Jassy Correia, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, from outside a Boston nightclub where she had been celebrating her 23rd birthday in February 2019.

He pleaded not guilty a month later.

The judge approved the attorney’s request to resume a status conference on July 7. Prosecutors in the case did not oppose the request.

