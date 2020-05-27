Home » National News » Lawyer: Virus is halting…

Lawyer: Virus is halting progress in Boston kidnapping case

The Associated Press

May 27, 2020, 8:23 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The case against a Rhode Island man accused of kidnapping and killing a Boston woman has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Louis Coleman’s public defenders requested the case to return in 45 days during a teleconference with a federal judge Tuesday.

Coleman, who faces the death penalty, was charged with kidnapping Jassy Correia, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, from outside a Boston nightclub where she had been celebrating her 23rd birthday in February 2019.

He pleaded not guilty a month later.

The judge approved the attorney’s request to resume a status conference on July 7.  Prosecutors in the case did not oppose the request.

