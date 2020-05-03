Home » National News » Joe Biden wins Democratic…

Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in Kansas conducted exclusively by mail ballot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2020, 9:40 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in Kansas conducted exclusively by mail ballot.

